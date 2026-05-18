Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations denies claims of fund misuse

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations has dismissed allegations circulating on social media suggesting that the Minister, Samuel Nartey George, has misused or “blown” public funds, describing the claims as misleading and lacking context.
In an official statement issued on May 18, the Ministry said the document being shared online is only an extract from a broader internal submission seeking Commitment Authorisation.
It explained that the request is part of standard public financial management procedures and is tied to budgetary allocations already approved by Parliament for the 2026 fiscal year.
The Ministry further clarified that the submission has not yet been approved by the Ministry of Finance.
“The said Commitment Authorisation request is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of Finance,” the statement noted, adding that no funds have been released or expended in relation to the items in question.
It stressed that claims of financial impropriety are unfounded, stating that “no funds have been released, disbursed or expended in relation to the items referenced in the circulating document.”
The Ministry urged the public to disregard what it described as inaccurate and misleading interpretations of the document.
Reaffirming its stance on accountability, the Ministry said it remains committed to transparency and strict compliance with financial regulations in executing its mandate.
It added that the circulating allegations “must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” while encouraging the public to rely on verified official communications.
Latest Stories
-
Kwame Dadzie: Strongman did not originate adowa rap
4 minutes
-
Ghana exits IMF, but broken promises stoke fears of an 18th bailout
5 minutes
-
Fighter jet crews parachute safely after collision at US air show
12 minutes
-
Taiwan will not provoke conflict nor give up sovereignty, says president
13 minutes
-
Trump’s White House ballroom loses federal funding proposed by Senate Republicans
14 minutes
-
New BBC boss warns that ‘tough choices are unavoidable’
15 minutes
-
Trump-backed challenger defeats Republican senator who voted to convict president
16 minutes
-
Tributes flow after Australian shark attack victim named as father-of-two
17 minutes
-
‘Everest Man’ and ‘Mountain Queen’ break own records scaling world’s tallest peak
17 minutes
-
Thousands of New York commuters braced for Monday morning chaos due to rail strike
18 minutes
-
HS2 failings blamed on high-speed focus and political pressure
19 minutes
-
Instant AI answers can trivialise human intelligence, warns Royal Observatory
20 minutes
-
Driver of crashed train tested positive for drugs, Thai police say
21 minutes
-
Video: President Mahama delivers keynote address at 79th World Health Assembly
60 minutes
-
Escaped tiger shot by German police after attacking man
1 hour