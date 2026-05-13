Ghana targets 70% 5G population coverage by March 6, 2027

Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that government is targeting 70 percent nationwide 5G population coverage by Ghana’s Independence Day on March 6, 2027.

Speaking at the 15th anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra, the Minister said the initiative forms part of efforts to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and expand access to high-speed internet services across the country.

According to him, the rollout of 5G infrastructure is expected to improve connectivity, support innovation and create opportunities for businesses, education, healthcare and financial technology services.

“We are determined to ensure that by Independence Day in 2027, at least 70 percent of Ghana’s population will have access to 5G services,” Mr. George stated.

He noted that government sees digital connectivity as a critical driver of economic growth and national development.

“Digital technology is no longer a luxury. It is the backbone of modern economies and we must position Ghana to fully benefit from the opportunities of the digital age,” he said.

The Minister added that government will continue to work closely with industry players and regulators to ensure the rapid deployment of infrastructure needed to support the expansion of 5G services nationwide.

Mr. George also stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to bridge the digital divide and ensure that underserved communities are not left behind in Ghana’s technological advancement.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Ankomah, commended the Ministry for what she described as a swift and strategic move to position Ghana to take advantage of 5G technology.

“We commend the Ministry for the bold steps being taken to fast-track Ghana’s digital transformation through 5G deployment,” she said.

Ms. Ankomah noted that the adoption of 5G technology would unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment and economic inclusion across multiple sectors of the economy.

She added that the telecommunications industry remains committed to supporting government efforts aimed at improving digital access and enhancing the quality of connectivity for Ghanaians.

The 15th anniversary celebration of the Chamber brought together key stakeholders in the telecommunications and digital technology ecosystem to discuss the future of connectivity and innovation in Ghana.

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