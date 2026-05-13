Ghana targets 70% 5G population coverage by March 6, 2027

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that government is targeting 70 percent nationwide 5G population coverage by Ghana’s Independence Day on March 6, 2027.
Speaking at the 15th anniversary launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications in Accra, the Minister said the initiative forms part of efforts to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and expand access to high-speed internet services across the country.
According to him, the rollout of 5G infrastructure is expected to improve connectivity, support innovation and create opportunities for businesses, education, healthcare and financial technology services.
“We are determined to ensure that by Independence Day in 2027, at least 70 percent of Ghana’s population will have access to 5G services,” Mr. George stated.
He noted that government sees digital connectivity as a critical driver of economic growth and national development.
“Digital technology is no longer a luxury. It is the backbone of modern economies and we must position Ghana to fully benefit from the opportunities of the digital age,” he said.
The Minister added that government will continue to work closely with industry players and regulators to ensure the rapid deployment of infrastructure needed to support the expansion of 5G services nationwide.
Mr. George also stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to bridge the digital divide and ensure that underserved communities are not left behind in Ghana’s technological advancement.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Ankomah, commended the Ministry for what she described as a swift and strategic move to position Ghana to take advantage of 5G technology.
“We commend the Ministry for the bold steps being taken to fast-track Ghana’s digital transformation through 5G deployment,” she said.
Ms. Ankomah noted that the adoption of 5G technology would unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment and economic inclusion across multiple sectors of the economy.
She added that the telecommunications industry remains committed to supporting government efforts aimed at improving digital access and enhancing the quality of connectivity for Ghanaians.
The 15th anniversary celebration of the Chamber brought together key stakeholders in the telecommunications and digital technology ecosystem to discuss the future of connectivity and innovation in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Tui sees summer sales fall 10% due to cautious UK customers
6 minutes
-
GES to release 2025 teacher promotion exam results
9 minutes
-
Agbodza urges national support for ‘Big Push’ road programme, dismisses political claims
12 minutes
-
Philippine Senate in lockdown after gunshots fired
12 minutes
-
President Mahama announces $300m SHS upgrade programme, targets end of double-track by 2027
13 minutes
-
Weija plant technical fault disrupts water supply in parts of Western Accra
13 minutes
-
Agbodza defends Accra-Kumasi expressway timeline, urges stakeholders to engage Ministry
16 minutes
-
NSA dismisses claims of food rationing at African Athletics Championships
20 minutes
-
Ghana targets 70% 5G population coverage by March 6, 2027
21 minutes
-
Defilement suspect found hanging in Police custody at Agyei Krom in Central Region
23 minutes
-
NUGS commends government on committee to address rising hostel fees
28 minutes
-
Asante Akyem North MP’s arrest abroad shows international agencies distrusted Ghanaian authorities – Amanda Clinton
34 minutes
-
Annoh-Dompreh’s open letter to Mahama calling for executive intervention on energy sector, cocoa farmers’ plight, food security
37 minutes
-
President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre
46 minutes
-
Man Utd chiefs to recommend Carrick for permanent job
46 minutes