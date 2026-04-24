AI is a pathway to advancing national development — Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has described artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver for accelerating Ghana’s national development.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana National AI Strategy in Accra on Thursday, April 24, the Ningo-Prampram MP said the strategy reflects broad national collaboration and Ghana’s ambition to shape AI in ways that directly benefit its citizens.

“This strategy shows what we can accomplish when we collaborate and share the belief that Africa must define how AI works for our people, not just adopt it,” he stated. “I also extend sincere appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to this journey.”

Mr George commended the contributions of multiple stakeholders, noting that industry experts provided practical insights while academia strengthened the process with research expertise.

“Our industry leaders brought practical insights. Academia provided depth in research. The judiciary and legal fraternities strengthened our thinking on ethics and leadership and regulation,” he said.

He added that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also played a key role in shaping a practical and implementable strategy.

“Let me state clearly, this strategy is not solely the work of the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation. It reflects the collective intelligence of a nation, mobilised under the vision of President John Dramani Mahama,” he said.

According to him, the government views AI not merely as a technological upgrade but as a transformative tool capable of reshaping key sectors of the economy.

“Artificial intelligence is not just a technology issue but a pathway to advance national development. And this strategy impacts governance, education, health, agriculture, industry, economy, and all spheres of society,” he noted.

Mr George also outlined preparatory steps already taken by the government to support AI adoption within the public sector. He revealed that a high-level AI ministerial boot camp was organised last year at Safari Valley Resort under the direction of President Mahama and the Chief of Staff.

He said the initiative enabled ministries to identify practical use cases for AI, citing the Minister for Fisheries, Emelia Arthur, for her proposals on AI applications in premix fuel distribution and fish catch monitoring.

“Each ministry designated an AI focal person, and these officers will now drive the implementation of AI solutions in our public service to match the strategy that we launched today,” he said.

The Minister concluded by expressing gratitude to President Mahama for his leadership and support in enabling cross-sector participation.

“I wish to express once again our sincere gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, because his directive made the Cabinet AI boot camp possible and identified key focal persons across all the sectors,” he added.

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