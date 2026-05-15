Government targets 70% 5G coverage by 2027

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George

Government has set a target of 70 per cent nationwide 5G population coverage by March 2027.

The 5G rollout forms part of a broader digital strategy anchored on five pillars: legal reforms, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, skills development, and spectrum management.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, announced this at a stakeholder workshop on spectrum management held in Accra.

The workshop brought together regulators, telecom operators, global industry bodies, and policymakers to deliberate on strategies to enhance spectrum management and accelerate Ghana’s transition to next-generation digital technologies.

He said the target, dubbed, “70 per cent coverage for Ghana at 70,” aligns with the country’s 70th Independence Anniversary in 2027 and reflects government’s commitment to positioning Ghana as a leader in digital innovation in Africa.

“Our target is unambiguous, we want 70 per cent population coverage of 5G by Ghana’s 70th Independence Day celebrations in March 2027.” Mr George stated.

He noted that achieving the target would require strong collaboration between government, the regulator, and industry players, including mobile network operators and infrastructure providers.

The Minister acknowledged that the goal was ambitious but attainable with coordinated action, increased investment, and efficient spectrum allocation.

Mr George further disclosed that government would introduce strict rollout obligations tied to spectrum allocation, requiring operators to extend services to underserved communities as part of their licensing conditions.

“We cannot give spectrum without firm commitments to rural connectivity,” he stressed.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to address disparities in the cost of telecommunications services between urban and rural areas, stressing that the current pricing gap as a policy concern that would be reviewed.

He added that investments in resilient infrastructure, backup power systems, and network redundancy would be crucial to sustaining reliable 5G services.

Mr George urged industry stakeholders to align with government’s vision by investing in network expansion, innovation, and consumer-focused services, noting that connectivity must serve as a platform for economic growth and digital inclusion.

Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, Acting Director-General, NCA, reiterated the importance of 5G service quality, noting that deployment without quality could not be considered a success.

He indicated that growing data demand and rising consumer expectations had put pressure on existing networks, resulting in persistent challenges in some areas.

He emphasised that 5G deployment must not only focus on coverage but also ensure high quality of service (QoS) and equitable access across both urban and rural areas.

“To sustain a digital economy, quality of service and quality of experience must remain at the top of our agenda,” he said.

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