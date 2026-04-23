Sam George flags ‘headucator’ video for possible prosecution under LGBTQ+ Bill

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has suggested that a social commentator known as 'Headucator' could face prosecution under the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Mr. George argued that individuals who publicly identify with and advocate LGBTQ+ conduct could fall within the scope of the proposed law if it is passed.

He referenced a widely circulated video involving the commentator, saying it could potentially be used as evidence if the legislation comes into force.

He made the remarks on Thursday, April 23, during a stakeholder engagement organised by Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, which has begun clause-by-clause consideration of the proposed law following its referral by the Speaker of Parliament.

“There is a gentleman for whom a video was leaked, and an altercation between him and a male partner came up last year — a gentleman known as Headucator. Now he can be charged based on the video of male-on-male intercourse,” he stated.

Mr. George further contended that beyond the video, the individual’s public statements and social media activity could also be considered in determining liability.

“That is a different thing. But aside from that video that came out, that individual holds himself out and promotes homosexual activity on his social media page. That person is holding himself out, so the actus reus and mens rea can be determined from his activities,” he added.

He explained that public declarations could be used to establish intent, while actions would be assessed to determine whether they support those claims.

In legal terms, actus reus refers to the physical act of committing a crime. At the same time, mens rea denotes the mental intent behind it — both of which are necessary to establish criminal liability.

The remarks were made within the context of ongoing stakeholder engagements on the Bill, which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

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