G7 finance ministers meet in Paris as Strait of Hormuz closure threatens global economy

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven developed economies are convening in Paris today under the shadow of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has choked off vital oil and gas supplies through the crucial maritime chokepoint. This disruption has triggered severe warnings from international leadership regarding the vulnerability of an interconnected global marketplace.

The High-Stakes Summit in Paris

The G7 core members—comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan—face immediate pressure to coordinate a response to the escalating energy crisis. Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who also serves as the Greek finance minister, is representing the euro area ministers at the summit. The ministers face an uphill battle as they attempt to stabilise an energy corridor that typically handles roughly a fifth of the world's petroleum liquids.

Ahead of the Monday assembly, Pierrakakis emphasised that the situation in the Middle East has highlighted how exposed the interconnected global economy is to external shocks. He stressed the urgency of diplomatic and economic intervention to stabilise international markets.

“Opening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing the conflict to a lasting end are of the utmost importance in mitigating the impact on the economy,” Pierrakakis said in an official statement.

Resilience Amid Deepening Vulnerabilities

European markets have maintained a degree of stability despite the geopolitical friction. However, officials warn that a protracted blockade will have unavoidable cascading effects across all continents. The vulnerability of global supply chains remains a primary concern for the ministers meeting in France.

“The European economy has proven resilient in the face of this energy crisis. Yet, the global economy will feel the pressure – even if the conflict is resolved swiftly,” Pierrakakis stated.

Global Bond Yields Surge on Inflation Fears

Investors are reacting aggressively to the threat of rising inflation fueled by tight energy supplies. Long-term borrowing costs in several G7 economies have surged in recent weeks. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions, with traders often commanding higher yields on debt investments when confidence in the government issuing the bonds is shaken.

In the United States, Treasury yields spiked on Friday following a week of messy inflation data. Traders are also actively looking to price interest rate policy under the new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. The yield on the 30-year U.S. bond jumped nearly 11 basis points to yield 5.121%. This mark represents the highest level since May 22, 2025, and closely approaches the peak observed in October 2023.

Domestic complications are compounding the market reaction in the United Kingdom. The yield on 30-year government bonds, known as gilts, is trading at its highest since the late 1990s due to a mix of political instability and concerns over rising inflation.

Japan has also seen bond yields rise drastically in recent days. The nation is particularly sensitive to inflationary pressure linked to the Iran war, given its status as a major energy importer.

Crude Markets Rally Near Peak Levels

Oil prices remain elevated as trading concludes for the week. International benchmark Brent crude futures for July gained more than 3% to close at $109.26 (approximately GH₵1,252) a barrel on Friday. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for June advanced more than 4% to settle at $105.42 (approximately GH₵1,208) per barrel. While Brent crude prices are up 74 per cent year-to-date, they currently sit below a high of $118 (approximately GH₵1,352) a barrel reached in late April.

Critical Depletion of Global Oil Inventories

The physical supply of crude is diminishing rapidly. Global oil inventories are falling at a record pace to compensate for the big supply disruption in the Middle East. Market analysts note that inventories will approach critical levels if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen soon.

The International Energy Agency issued a stark warning last week in its monthly update. The agency noted that higher prices for oil and fuel are likely ahead of peak demand this summer as a consequence of the current blockade.

“Rapidly shrinking buffers amid continued disruption may herald future price spikes ahead,” the IEA stated.

Escalating Pressures Across African Markets

The ripple effects of the maritime blockade are reverberating sharply across Sub-Saharan Africa. Fuel-import-dependent economies are facing severe cost-of-living stresses as refined petroleum products become scarcer and more expensive. In Ghana, the external price pressures are beginning to test recent economic stability. The country enjoyed a long disinflationary trend through the first quarter of the year. However, annual inflation ticked up to 3.4 per cent in April as rising fuel costs hit the domestic market.

Domestic transportation operators in Accra and across Ghana are already signalling imminent fare increases to cope with expensive fuel. Local analysts warn that these transport costs will quickly feed into general consumer prices for food and services. This risk threatens to push inflation past the upper limits of the Bank of Ghana's target range in the second half of the year.

The crisis is creating a sharp policy divergence across the continent. While Ghana recently reduced its policy rate to support borrowing costs, other major African central banks are halting rate cuts. Financial authorities in South Africa, Angola, and Kenya have paused monetary easing cycles to insulate their currencies against rising oil import bills. Furthermore, international underwriters warn that a prolonged Hormuz closure could trigger sovereign debt defaults for highly leveraged African nations if agricultural and fuel inputs remain restricted.

As the Paris summit begins, the G7 find themselves caught between immediate market anxiety and highly unpredictable geopolitical variables. Ultimately, the effectiveness of their coordinated financial policy will depend heavily on the speed of diplomatic or military resolutions on the water.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.