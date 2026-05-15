HP News 10 | International

Oil rises as fears of ship attacks and seizures persist

Source: Reuters  
  15 May 2026 2:45am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Oil prices rose on Friday as market concerns persisted over ship attacks and seizures despite Iran saying ​about 30 vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz, ‌while the U.S. and Chinese presidents were set for a second day of talks in Beijing.

Brent crude oil futures rose 60 cents, or 0.57%, to $106.32 a barrel ​by 0100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were ​up 54 cents, or 0.53%, to $101.71.

A ship was reported seized by ⁠Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates and headed for Iranian ​waters on Thursday, while the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump and ​Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed on the need to keep the nearby Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open.

Also, an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to ​the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Wednesday in waters off the ​coast of Oman.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said 30 vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz since ‌Wednesday ⁠evening, still far short of 140 that were typical daily before the war, but a substantial increase if confirmed

Yang An, analyst at Haitong Futures, said the main driver of oil prices was still tight supply.

"Oil prices ​swung several times ​yesterday but still ⁠closed near the day's high," he said.

"Ships passing through the strait eased some market concerns, but not enough ​to change the strong trend driven by tight supply."

Trump ​and ⁠Xi are set to meet on Friday to wrap up a two-day state visit.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday morning that China was ⁠being ​very pragmatic about involvement with Iran, and it was ​important to China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, in an interview with Bloomberg.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group