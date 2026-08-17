The Hunger Project-Ghana commissions ICT Centre at Domi Achiansa Epicenter to bridge digital divide.

As part of activities to commemorate International Youth Day 2026, The Hunger Project-Ghana has commissioned a new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at the Domi Achiansa Epicenter in the Ayensuano District of Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The ICT Centre was established to help bridge the digital divide across the nine communities that make up the Domi Achiansa Epicenter — Domi, Kuano, Achiansa, Minimade, Abobiri, Asudoku, Yaw Donkor, Amenakpo and Asare Darko.

The ICT centre, which is equipped with 11 laptops and other computer accessories and connected to the internet through Starlink, will provide young people with digital skills to enhance their employability, while giving them access to information and exposure to global opportunities.

An initial 300 young people across the nine communities will receive direct ICT training through the facility.

The commissioning comes at a time when digital skills are becoming increasingly important for young people.

International Youth Day 2026 recognises that while young people’s lives are shaped by different national and local realities, their aspirations are remarkably similar.

As technological change accelerates and artificial intelligence transforms the way people live and work, digital and AI literacy are becoming increasingly important to prepare young people for the future.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Agatha Quayson, Country Leader of The Hunger Project-Ghana, emphasised the importance of creating an enabling environment for young people in rural communities to benefit from digital technology.

She called on the Government to prioritise policies and investments that strengthen digital infrastructure so that young people in rural communities are not left behind.

The Chief of Achiansa, Barima Korli Wayo I, urged the young people present to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new facility and use the centre to develop the digital skills they need to keep up with a fast-evolving world.

The establishment of the ICT Centre aligns with The Hunger Project’s broader commitment to improving digital literacy in rural communities.

In 2022, The Hunger Project partnered with Bluetown and Microsoft to implement the Women’s Meaningful Access Project in Akode, connecting approximately 6,000 women to vital online resources.

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