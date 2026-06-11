Flooded roads disrupt academic activities at KNUST, leave students stranded

Heavy flooding on parts of the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology disrupted movement and academic activities on Thursday morning, leaving many students stranded between halls of residence and lecture venues.

The flooding, triggered by a heavy downpour, overwhelmed drainage systems across sections of the campus and rendered several key roads, bridges and walkways impassable.

Students attempting to attend lectures were forced to use longer alternative routes, while others remained in their halls of residence due to safety concerns and limited access to lecture areas.

To ease the situation, university buses capable of navigating some of the flooded sections have been transporting students across affected areas. However, taxis and smaller vehicles have been unable to use several of the inundated routes.

The university has deployed security personnel to monitor the situation and direct traffic around affected areas to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The flooding significantly slowed movement across campus and disrupted normal academic activities, particularly during the morning hours.

As of Thursday afternoon, university authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the disruption or any immediate remedial measures.

Meanwhile, students have renewed calls for urgent interventions to address the recurring flooding problem on campus, expressing concerns about accessibility, safety and the impact on academic work during the rainy season.

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