‘Manhyia Pediatric Centre funds were meant for my S-Class at 50’ – Okyeame Kwame

Musician Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that the funds he is using to construct the Paediatric Centre at Manhyia Hospital in Kumasi were originally saved for a personal purchase.

According to him, he had been saving the money since the early days of his career with the intention of buying a Mercedes-Benz S-Class when he turned 50. However, he later changed his decision and decided to use the funds to build the centre, stating that the decision was guided by divine direction.

He made this revelation during an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show.

“The money that I’m using to build the Paediatric Centre is money I was saving to buy myself an S-Class when I turn 50. But last year in January, God told me 'no', I can’t buy the S-Class and that I need to build the centre, and no matter how I fought it, it kept ringing in my head.”

He further stated that he has never really received any gifts in kind from people who love him or have benefited from his music since he began his career.

However, he has received numerous testimonies about how his songs have impacted people’s lives, which he believes is more than enough compared to physical gifts.

The ‘Yeko’ hitmaker added that he is still hopeful and would gladly receive from any benevolent individual willing to gift him the Mercedes-Benz S-Class while he continues building the centre.

“I’ve seen people who run to hug me. I met a lawyer at court about 3 years ago who told me that one of the reasons why he became a lawyer was because of my song 'Woso'. I’ve seen people write on social media that some couples no longer cheat on their wives because of me. I’ve seen people run to hug me, and that is the reward.”

“Maybe someone else will buy the car while I build the centre. I’m waiting for that person,” he said.

As part of his 50th birthday celebrations this April, the music icon aims to strengthen emergency healthcare services for children, reflecting his enduring commitment to national development beyond the music studio.

He is hosting a star-studded birthday event on April 18, featuring performances from a lineup of top artistes, including Kwame Eugene, KiDi, King Paluta, Amerado, MzVee, Sista Afia, Afriyie Wutah, Kwabena Kwabena, Kweku Darlington, Abiana, Akwaboah, Abochi, Bradez, Ras Kuuku, Adina, and Andy Dosty.

The event seeks to raise funds to support the construction of the Paediatric Centre. Hence, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as a way of supporting the project.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.