Okyeame Kwame lands major Ghacem ambassadorial deal for new waterproof cement

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has signed a major brand ambassadorial deal with Ghacem.

The “Rap Doctor” was unveiled as the face of Ghacem’s new premium product, Super Strong Waterproof Cement, at a ceremony held at the Ghacem Tema Factory on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

Under the agreement, Okyeame Kwame will lead promotional activities for the waterproof cement, which is designed to block moisture and prevent dampness in walls. The product targets homeowners and contractors dealing with Ghana’s humid climate and rainy seasons.

The partnership further strengthens Okyeame Kwame’s growing portfolio of brand endorsements, positioning him as one of Ghana’s most trusted celebrity ambassadors.

High-ranking Ghacem executives attended the signing ceremony, including Managing Director Dr Frank Huber, Commercial Director Kwasi Kyere, and Marketing and PR Lead Frank Antwi Agyapong.

Okyeame Kwame arrived at the event with his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, and their two children, making it a family affair as he begins his new role with the cement giant.

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