Dr Tengol K. Kplemani appointed Africa Ambassador by global tourism network

Cultural strategist, traditional diplomacy advocate and founder of the Sister Kingdom Network, Dr Tengol K. Kplemani, has been appointed Ambassador for Africa by the Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN/Villages as Businesses), with endorsement from the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT).

The distinguished appointment recognises Dr Kplemani’s leadership and contributions to advancing African cultural unity, traditional leadership integration, creative industry development, cultural diplomacy, and strengthening relations between Africa and the global African diaspora.

The appointment was jointly endorsed by Diana McIntyre-Pike, OD, President and Founder of Countrystyle Community Tourism Network/Villages as Businesses, alongside Ajay Prakash, President of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, and Dr Louis D’Amore, Founder of IIPT.

In the official appointment statement, the organisations praised Dr Kplemani’s visionary leadership through the Sister Kingdom Network and his commitment to uniting African kingdoms, chiefdoms, empires, traditional states, creatives, entrepreneurs and communities through culture, tourism and sustainable development initiatives.

Dr Kplemani has been recognised for:

• Expanding Africa’s digital music and entertainment ecosystem;

• Building strategic cultural and entertainment partnerships across Africa and the diaspora;

• Establishing impactful platforms such as the Cultural Oneness Festival;

• Promoting African heritage preservation and economic empowerment through culture and tourism;

• Advancing traditional diplomacy and Pan-African cooperation through the Sister Kingdom Network;

• Fostering unity, peace and identity among people of African descent globally.

As Ambassador for Africa, Dr Kplemani will serve as a strategic cultural bridge between Africa, the Caribbean and the global diaspora. His role will support initiatives centred on peace through tourism, community tourism development, cultural exchange, youth empowerment, creative economy partnerships, heritage preservation and sustainable tourism initiatives.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Kplemani stated: “This appointment is both an honour and a responsibility. Africa possesses extraordinary cultural wealth, traditional wisdom, and creative potential that can serve as powerful tools for peace building, economic empowerment, and global unity. I look forward to working with communities, traditional authorities, creatives, and international partners to strengthen the bonds between Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora through culture, tourism, and shared heritage.”

Through this leadership role, Dr Kplemani is expected to represent and promote the mission and values of IIPT and CCTN/VAB across Africa and internationally by facilitating partnerships, supporting community tourism projects, promoting cultural diplomacy, mentoring youth and entrepreneurs, and participating in global forums, festivals, conferences and cultural missions.

The appointment reflects a shared vision of using culture, tourism, heritage and the creative industries as instruments for sustainable development, peace building and international collaboration.

About Dr Tengol K. Kplemani

Dr Tengol K. Kplemani is a distinguished Ghanaian cultural strategist, entrepreneur, traditional diplomacy advocate and founder of the Sister Kingdom Network. His work focuses on uniting traditional institutions, cultural organisations, creatives and businesses across Africa and the diaspora to promote cultural preservation, economic empowerment and Pan-African collaboration.

About Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN/VAB)

Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN/Villages as Businesses) is an internationally recognised Jamaican organisation dedicated to promoting community tourism, entrepreneurship, cultural heritage preservation and sustainable community development. The organisation also markets community lifestyle experiences, holidays and tours through its community tourism marketing partner, Asterix Tourism.

About the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT)

The International Institute for Peace Through Tourism is a global organisation committed to fostering peace, understanding and sustainable development through tourism, culture, education and international cooperation.

The appointment marks another significant step in strengthening cultural diplomacy and community tourism partnerships between Africa, the Caribbean and the wider diaspora.

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