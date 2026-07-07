China-Ghana friendship built on strong historical ties, mutual trust – Ambassador

Cong Song, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has described Ghana as a country of remarkable warmth, cultural diversity and vibrancy.

He said the enduring friendship between the two nations provided a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador said he had been deeply impressed by Ghana’s warm sunshine, the hospitality of its people, its rich and diverse culture and the dynamism of its society since assuming office in Accra.

Speaking at his first press briefing in Ghana, Mr Cong Song said his engagements with Ghanaians from all walks of life had reinforced his conviction of the friendship between Ghana and China.

This he, said, was built on a strong historical foundation laid by the founding leaders of the two countries, Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and Chairman Mao Zedong.

He said the relations had continued to grow stronger through successive generations of leadership, evolving into a comprehensive strategic partnership anchored on mutual respect, political trust and practical cooperation across various sectors.

Amb Cong noted that the strategic partnership between the two countries had continued to flourish under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with growing political trust and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

According to the Ambassador, the sustained engagement between the two Heads of State had deepened mutual confidence and created new opportunities for practical cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure development, industrialisation and people-to-people exchanges.

Mr Cong Song said he was honoured to serve as China’s Ambassador to Ghana at a time when bilateral relations continued to grow from strength to strength.

“I am really deeply impressed by the unique charm of Ghana with the warm sunshine, hospitable people, the diversifying culture and the vitality of the society,” he said.

He added: “Through communication and exchange of ideas with Ghanaian friends from all walks of life, I can feel that the historical bond between Ghana and China is solid.”

The Ambassador expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-China relations, saying he looked forward to working closely with the Government of Ghana, development partners, the business community, academia, the media and the Ghanaian people to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s socio-economic transformation through enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer, industrial development and cultural exchanges, while building on the strong foundation of friendship established over six decades ago.

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