Music Review: ‘Clap’ by Okyeame Kwame celebrates positivity, unity and joy

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has been in the news in recent times after releasing a song titled ‘Clap.’

Although the lyrics are not mainly for kids, it is delivered in a style that perfectly suits children.

While some have criticised his song for sounding like a nursery rhyme, he has received plaudits from a lot of music lovers and aficionados for putting up quality production that promotes positivity. One of such people is hene Adu-Nti (OheneMuzik).

Below is his review of the entire song, Clap:

[Verse]

My friend just landed a dream job today

I’m gonna clap for him

My friend just found success in a major way

I’m gonna clap for him

My neighbour’s child just learnt to ride a bike

My anxious friend just came back from hike

And I’m just so happy let me give them some hype

I’m gonna clap for them pa-pa-pa

[Chorus]

I win (I win)

You win (You win)

They win (They win)

We win (We win)

We sing a happy song ting-a-ting-a-ling-a-ling

Learn to clap for others pa-pa-pa

[Verse]

My ex-girlfriend just found a new man

I’m gonna clap for her pa-pa-pa

My nemesis just became a good friend

I’m gonna clap for us pa-pa-pa

My classmate spoke and shared her voice

My sister found love, she made the right choice

My brother Shatta Wale just bought a Rolls Royce

And I’m clapping clapping for him pa-pa-pa

[Chorus]

[Bridge]

Clap for others is a beautiful thing

Lets people laugh and make their heart sing

Spreading out the love, Kindness is the new word

Clapping till my hand hits for a better world

Yo! Clap your hands three times,

Two times

One time

[Chorus]

SONG ANALYSIS

Song Title: Love and Appreciation

Artiste: Okyeame Kwame

Genre: Reggae

Key: E♭

Time Signature: 4/4

Tempo: 124BPM

Sections: Intro, Verse, Chorus, Bridge, Outro

Form: ABBABBCBB

Mood: Happy, Celebration

Intro

Love and Appreciation is a reggae song with a tempo of 124BPM. Typical of reggae music, the song begins with a drum roll, which ushers in a six-bar intro featuring brass, guitars, drums, bass and keyboards in Cm, which progresses to establish the root key, E♭. The intro is played in a “steppers reggae” groove. Also notable in the intro is the brilliant use of the whistle to complement the horns work and introduce an element of joy before the verse begins, which also makes it child-friendly.

VERSE (A)

The verse is 16 bars long, played in a “rockers reggae” groove, with melodies sung in the key of E♭ in the following progression:

E♭ – Gm – A♭ – B♭

E♭ – Gm – A♭ – B♭

E♭ – Gm – A♭ – B♭7 – E♭

E♭ – Gm – A♭ – B♭ – E♭

The melodies Okyeame Kwame employs in the verse are smooth and sweet, with reasonable intervals between notes making it catchy and easy to sing along. At the end of every line, the guitar and a clap are used to complement the phrase “I’m gonna clap for him”.

CHORUS (B)

Also in a “rockers reggae” groove, the chorus is a call and response, with the response reiterating the message of “win-win” and celebration that the caller sends across. The chorus is 8 bars and follows this chord progression:

E♭ – A♭ – B♭ – E♭

E♭ – A♭ – B♭ – E♭

The guitar strums and wah-wah riffs, the deep, warm and resonant sound of the bass, the sturdy one-drop beat of the drums and the intermittent melodic display of the bells all graciously accompany the blend of simple vocal melodies and harmonies which will not only get the listener to sing along but also get their dancing shoes on.

A variation of the chorus is achieved after the second verse, when a trombone is used in place of the lead vocals to call for the response. The soothing tone of the trombone is very pleasing to the ear. This catchy chorus is definitely a sing-along for all.

BRIDGE (C)

As expected, the groovy “steppers reggae” style 12-bar bridge presents a shift in melody as the progression notably changes to Cm – Cm – Cm – E♭ in the first 4 bars, repeated in the next 4 bars, with instrumental punches responding to Okyeame Kwame’s calls for claps in 3s, 2s and 1. One can hear a loud cheer at the end of the bridge, depicting the happiness in the celebration of success.

Outro

Okyeame Kwame jovially ends the song with a note on how every football fan will find it difficult to celebrate the success of their rival team. This ends the song with a touch of humour which in no way negates the general message of the song.

Message

The lyrics convey a strong message of positivity, support and celebration of the successes of others.

Generally, the lyrics have a theme of celebration. “I’m gonna clap for them” is a recurring phrase in the song that emphasises the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of friends, family, ex-lovers and even enemies. This promotes a sense of community and support.

Okyeame Kwame mentions various people from different aspects of his life, including friends, a neighbour’s child, an ex-girlfriend and even a nemesis. This inclusivity suggests that success should be celebrated regardless of one’s relationship with the person achieving it.

There is also positive energy in the song through the lyrics. The repeated references to clapping and the upbeat rhythm (“ting-a-ting-a-ling-a-ling”) create a joyful atmosphere. The act of clapping serves as a metaphor for encouragement and recognition, fostering a collective spirit of happiness.

Okyeame mentions various achievements, such as learning to ride a bike, finding love or getting a new job, which highlights personal growth and milestones that are significant to individuals. This encourages listeners to appreciate their own journeys and the journeys of others.

The lyrics in the bridge encourage listeners to participate in this act of kindness by clapping, inviting them to join in spreading positivity. The phrase “Clapping till my hand hits for a better world” suggests that small acts of support can contribute to a larger impact.

The lyrics utilise a variety of literary devices such as repetition, alliteration, imagery, inclusive language, metaphor and rhyme, all contributing to the overall theme of celebration and encouragement, fostering unity with an added touch of humour to make the song enjoyable and memorable.

Overall, Okyeame Kwame seeks to promote a message of kindness, community spirit and the importance of celebrating others, which can lead to a more positive and supportive environment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Love and Appreciation by Okyeame Kwame is a great piece in terms of composition, arrangement and production. It blends vibrant melodies with groovy reggae rhythms to create a beautiful piece of music that evokes a sense of joy and appreciation.

The quality of the production enhances the listening experience and makes the piece even more enjoyable.

Okyeame Kwame delivers the vocals with heartfelt passion, singing beautiful ear-pleasing melodies that even a child can sing along to. The message of appreciating and celebrating the success of others is clearly delivered with humour and precision.

A timeless piece, in my opinion!

Listen to CLAP by Okyeame Kwame here.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.