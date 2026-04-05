25-year-old woman battles trauma after surviving deadly Nkwanta attack

A 25-year-old woman, Gueenata Yeho, is battling severe psychological trauma after surviving a brutal night attack that claimed the lives of her mother and younger sister in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

Recounting the incident in an interview with Adom News' Obrempongba K. Owusu, Ms Yeho said the attack occurred at about 11:00 p.m. in March while the family was asleep.

According to her, she was awakened by unusual footsteps near their home, prompting her mother to quietly alert her to the danger by tapping her hand.

She said moments later, unidentified assailants forcibly entered the room, doused them with petrol and launched a violent machete attack before setting the house ablaze.

Ms Yeho sustained injuries during the assault but managed to escape as the fire spread. Her mother and younger sister, however, did not survive the attack.

Describing the incident as both terrifying and heartbreaking, she said the experience continues to haunt her, affecting her sleep and appetite as she struggles to come to terms with the loss.

“I have lost everything. My father is already dead, and now my mother and younger sister are gone,” she lamented.

She added that although she frequently visited Nkwanta because of her mother, the trauma of the घटना has made it difficult for her to return.

Ms Yeho has appealed to the government, benevolent organisations and philanthropists for support to enable her continue her education, noting that she has been left without immediate family support.

The attack forms part of ongoing security concerns linked to conflict in parts of Nkwanta, with residents calling for enhanced protection and swift justice for victims.

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