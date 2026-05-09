Health Minister launches Free Primary Healthcare policy in Oti Region

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has officially launched the Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) Policy in the Oti Region, describing the initiative as a major milestone in the government’s efforts to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system and expand access to essential medical services.

The policy, which was first launched earlier this year by John Dramani Mahama in the Greater Accra region, seeks to address longstanding gaps in primary healthcare delivery by providing free basic healthcare services at designated facilities across the country.

Speaking at the launch in Dambai on Saturday, May 9, Mr Akandoh said the programme would complement existing healthcare interventions, particularly the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), while advancing the government’s objective of equitable healthcare access, Adom News' Obrempongba K. Owusu reported from the Oti region.

Under the policy, approved service delivery points include Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, public health units of polyclinics, community pharmacies, health kiosks, mobile clinics and community outreach centres.

The Health Minister explained that health kiosks would be deployed in communities without CHPS compounds as well as in busy public spaces such as markets and lorry parks to improve healthcare accessibility.

He emphasised that the FPHC policy was not intended to replace the NHIS and urged citizens to enrol or renew their membership under the scheme. According to him, common illnesses including malaria and cholera will be treated free of charge at approved primary healthcare facilities.

Mr Akandoh also raised concerns over the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, hypertension, stroke and kidney disease, attributing the trend largely to unhealthy lifestyles, poor dietary habits, physical inactivity and late-night eating.

He noted that public health education would remain a central component of the policy and called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), religious bodies, assembly members and other stakeholders to support its implementation.

Meanwhile, the Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, assured residents that the Regional Coordinating Council would work to ensure the successful rollout of the programme.

He acknowledged the region’s healthcare challenges and expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly improve healthcare delivery and access across the Oti Region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.