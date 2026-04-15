Free Primary Healthcare to remove cost barriers — NHIA CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Asare Bampoe

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Victor Asare Bampoe, says the planned rollout of the Free Primary Healthcare policy will significantly improve access to healthcare by removing financial barriers faced by many Ghanaians.

The policy, which focuses on expanding basic healthcare services at the primary level, is expected to enhance early diagnosis and treatment, while strengthening preventive and community-based healthcare delivery across the country.

“This is a game-changer because we’re adding the preventive and promotive aspects. Instead of the health workers sitting at the facilities and waiting for the patients to come, they will go out into the communities.

“A lot of people will not go to the hospital because of the financial barrier. So, they will try to manage things; they will not go to the hospital to pay money and all that. If you make it free, then it’s interesting for people to go to health facilities. You remove that financial barrier,” he stated.

Dr Bampoe explained in an interview with Channel One TV on Tuesday, April 14, that the policy will also encourage early detection of diseases, reducing the likelihood of conditions progressing to more severe stages and ultimately improving health outcomes nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.