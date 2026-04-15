NHIS coverage climbs to 66% in 2025 — NHIA CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Victor Bampoe, has disclosed that coverage under Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) increased from 57 per cent to 66 per cent in 2025.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Bampoe said the improvement in coverage was achieved during the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, but noted that a significant portion of the population remains outside the scheme.

“The NHIS, at the time we took office, the coverage was 57%; last year [2025], we pushed it to 66%. But it means 34% of Ghanaians are not covered,” he said.

He also highlighted the continued financial burden on households, indicating that a notable share of healthcare expenditure is still paid directly by patients.

“Thirty per cent of all the spending in the healthcare setting is actually out of pocket,” he added in an interview with Channel One TV.

Dr Bampoe’s remarks come as the government prepares to roll out its Free Primary Healthcare policy, aimed at improving access to basic health services nationwide.

The policy is expected to focus on services delivered at Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, health centres and polyclinics, with a strong emphasis on preventive and promotive healthcare.

The NHIS, managed by the NHIA, was introduced in 2003 to replace the “cash-and-carry” system and improve equitable access to healthcare. Over the years, it has become a key component of Ghana’s healthcare financing system, covering a wide range of outpatient and inpatient services.

Despite these gains, the scheme continues to face challenges, including funding constraints, delays in claims payments and coverage gaps, particularly among informal sector workers.

Government officials expect the Free Primary Healthcare policy to complement the NHIS by reducing out-of-pocket costs and expanding access to essential services, especially at the community level.

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