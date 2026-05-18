Ketu NHIA District Manager commended for exemplary leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
Bright Dzila, Ketu District Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has been commended for his exemplary leadership.
Ms Susan Chobbah, Volta Regional Director of the NHIA who made the commendation said his innovative approach had ensured that the Ketu South Satellite Office at Agbozume was fit for purpose and better positioned to deliver quality services.
According to her, Mr Dzila’s leadership had significantly improved the office environment, resulting in enhanced service delivery and accountability within the Agbozume and Klikor enclave.
Ms Chobbah gave the commendation during a working visit to the NHIA offices in the Keta and Ketu South districts, including the Agbozume Satellite Office under the Ketu South District.
She also commended the staff for their dedication and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure increased enrolment onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
“The dedication, commitment and resilience by all staff, especially the field workers in carrying out the 24-hour registration as directed by the Executive Management is greatly commendable,” she said.
Ms Chobbah urged the staff to intensify public education, community engagement, and door-to-door registration campaigns to bring the scheme closer to the people, particularly underserved communities.
She encouraged them to maximise the remaining two weeks of the ongoing waiver period to boost enrolment and contribute to achieving the Authority’s Universal Health Coverage target by 2026.
The Regional Director assured staff of Management’s continued commitment to providing the necessary operational and administrative support and addressing their challenges.
Mr Emmanuel Avinu, Volta Regional Operations Manager of NHIA, advised staff to adopt innovative strategies and leverage existing networks to increase enrolment.
He urged them to collaborate with community leaders, Assembly Members and organised groups such as cultural troupes, football teams and drivers’ unions to mobilise more people onto the Scheme.
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