NHIA intensifies monitoring of illegal health facility charges

The Eastern Regional National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says illegal charges imposed on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cardholders will reduce as monitoring of health facilities is intensified, alongside improved claims payments and tariff reforms.

Mr Frank Addo, Eastern Regional Director of the NHIA, expressed this optimism at the 2025 annual review meeting held at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, under the theme: “Achieving and sustaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in 2026: A collective responsibility.”

The review revealed that the region ranked first nationwide in membership coverage, with 14 out of 20 operational districts achieving UHC.

The Director said at least 80 percent of the regional population currently has access to quality healthcare without financial barriers.

He added that strategies to increase coverage this year include outreach at market centres, lorry stations, university campuses, churches, mosques, and prisons, as well as visits to hard-to-reach communities to enrol indigents.

Mr Oti Frempong, Director of Special Projects at the Eastern Regional Office of the NHIA, said the region led nationwide in membership coverage, contributing five districts to the national top ten, including the first four positions.

The performance review served as a structured dialogue among staff of the Authority in the region to evaluate past achievements, identify skill gaps, and set clear expectations for the upcoming period.

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