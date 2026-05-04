NHIA waives NHIS fees and waiting period under new ‘STORM’ initiative

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a major intervention allowing Ghanaians to register or renew their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership free of charge, with immediate access to healthcare services.

The initiative, dubbed the “STORM initiative”, was unveiled at a press conference in Accra by the NHIA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe. The nationwide programme is set to run from April 15 to May 31.

“I am pleased to officially announce the launch of what we at NHIA are calling the STORM initiative,” Dr Bampoe said. “It's a nationwide high-impact programme to bring free NHIA registration and renewal directly to communities across Ghana.”

According to him, the initiative will see NHIA staff deployed across the country to engage communities and facilitate enrolment.

“STORM will see our staff at all levels storm communities, markets, churches, mosques, lorry stations, and workplaces to create mass awareness and to support every Ghanaian in taking advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Dr Bampoe described the intervention as unprecedented in the history of the scheme.

“This is a landmark moment in Ghana's health history. It never happened before,” he stressed.

He explained that although the NHIA had previously waived the one-month waiting period during specific campaigns, the current initiative goes further.

“For the very first time in the history of Ghana's National Health Insurance Scheme, we are simultaneously waiving both the registration and renewal fees and the one-month waiting period together at the same time,” he announced. “This has never happened before.”

Outlining the impact of the initiative, he said: “Previously, if you joined the NHIS or renewed your membership, you would pay a processing fee or premium and then wait one month before you could use your card to access care. This wait is gone for this period. The fees are gone.”

Under the STORM initiative, Ghanaians will benefit from free first-time registration, free renewals—including for lapsed and long-expired memberships—and immediate access to healthcare services without any waiting period.

“Let me repeat, this has never happened before,” the CEO emphasised.

Dr Bampoe added that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader health agenda.

“We are announcing this initiative and tying it in to the free primary health care programme that His Excellency the President launched on April 15,” he said. “So this STORM is not happening in a vacuum. It's tied to one of the most transformative health policies that this nation has seen in years.”

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