NHIA waives NHIS fees and waiting period under new ‘STORM’ initiative

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a major intervention allowing Ghanaians to register or renew their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) membership free of charge, with immediate access to healthcare services.
The initiative, dubbed the “STORM initiative”, was unveiled at a press conference in Accra by the NHIA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe. The nationwide programme is set to run from April 15 to May 31.
“I am pleased to officially announce the launch of what we at NHIA are calling the STORM initiative,” Dr Bampoe said. “It's a nationwide high-impact programme to bring free NHIA registration and renewal directly to communities across Ghana.”
According to him, the initiative will see NHIA staff deployed across the country to engage communities and facilitate enrolment.
“STORM will see our staff at all levels storm communities, markets, churches, mosques, lorry stations, and workplaces to create mass awareness and to support every Ghanaian in taking advantage of this opportunity,” he said.
Dr Bampoe described the intervention as unprecedented in the history of the scheme.
“This is a landmark moment in Ghana's health history. It never happened before,” he stressed.
He explained that although the NHIA had previously waived the one-month waiting period during specific campaigns, the current initiative goes further.
“For the very first time in the history of Ghana's National Health Insurance Scheme, we are simultaneously waiving both the registration and renewal fees and the one-month waiting period together at the same time,” he announced. “This has never happened before.”
Outlining the impact of the initiative, he said: “Previously, if you joined the NHIS or renewed your membership, you would pay a processing fee or premium and then wait one month before you could use your card to access care. This wait is gone for this period. The fees are gone.”
Under the STORM initiative, Ghanaians will benefit from free first-time registration, free renewals—including for lapsed and long-expired memberships—and immediate access to healthcare services without any waiting period.
“Let me repeat, this has never happened before,” the CEO emphasised.
Dr Bampoe added that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader health agenda.
“We are announcing this initiative and tying it in to the free primary health care programme that His Excellency the President launched on April 15,” he said. “So this STORM is not happening in a vacuum. It's tied to one of the most transformative health policies that this nation has seen in years.”
Latest Stories
-
OPD shutdown at Korle Bu leaves patients stranded, emergency unit overwhelmed
20 minutes
-
ACFIF 2026: Ex-President Kufuor to deliver special address on Africa Cocoa Vision 2050
29 minutes
-
4 individuals linked to PDS arrested over suspected ECG funds transfer — Kwakye Ofosu
34 minutes
-
BECE: Five arrested over exam malpractice – WAEC
35 minutes
-
Kofi Jumah reportedly hospitalised as GH¢55m bail conditions remain unmet
39 minutes
-
‘Behind the Lens with Queen Liz’ explores concepts of heaven and jannah
49 minutes
-
Quality Insurance marks 30 years with push for women-focused innovation, trust-building
53 minutes
-
Ghana’s Ambassador to Libya commends CEO of Afro Arab Group
53 minutes
-
Nkwanta crisis: Fresh gunfire sends residents fleeing; 26-year-old rider shot
54 minutes
-
Two BECE candidates killed in motor crash in Upper West
55 minutes
-
PSG, Manchester United lead race for FC Nordsjaelland star Prince Amoako Jnr
57 minutes
-
Lawra MP urges BECE candidates to avoid malpractice, assures support
59 minutes
-
Korle Bu laboratory scientists demand retraction from doctors over ‘false’ claims
1 hour
-
NHIA waives NHIS fees and waiting period under new ‘STORM’ initiative
1 hour
-
GTDC CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah named among top 12 global leaders shaping place branding
1 hour