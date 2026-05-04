PSG, Manchester United lead race for FC Nordsjaelland star Prince Amoako Jnr

French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jnr from FC Nordsjaelland.

Both clubs are understood to have expressed strong interest in the 19-year-old attacker, with a potential transfer fee believed to be in the region of €27 million to €32 million.

Amoako Jnr’s rapid rise in Denmark has attracted widespread attention, with scouts from several European clubs regularly monitoring his progress at the Right to Dream Park. Among the clubs linked with the winger are Brighton & Hove Albion, SC Freiburg, Feyenoord, AFC Bournemouth, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, as well as teams from Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A.

The Ghanaian forward has been one of the standout young performers for Nordsjaelland this season, steadily growing in confidence and influence within the team. His pace, direct running and ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations have made him a key attacking outlet.

He recently found the net in Nordsjaelland’s draw against Brøndby, taking his tally to eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Amoako Jnr’s consistent performances have not only boosted his club’s campaign but also positioned him as one of the most exciting Ghanaian prospects currently making strides in European football.

With interest intensifying across the continent, a move for the teenager could materialise in the upcoming transfer window.

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