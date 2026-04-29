Oti MDCEs sign contracts to kick-start 24-Hour Economy markets project

Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Oti Region have signed contracts to commence the implementation of the government’s 24-Hour Economy Markets Project, marking a significant step towards operationalising the policy at the local level, AdomNews has reported.

The 24-Hour Economy initiative, a flagship policy of the government, is designed to transition Ghana from an import-dependent, eight-hour work structure to a 24-hour, production-driven and export-oriented economy.

The policy seeks to enhance national productivity, promote industrial growth and strengthen economic resilience.

Under the programme, businesses and selected public institutions are expected to operate in three eight-hour shifts, a move projected to generate over 1.7 million jobs by 2026 while contributing to currency stability.

Speaking to Adom News, the Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, indicated that the signing of the contracts underscores the government’s commitment to fulfilling its campaign promises made ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He urged contractors to demonstrate professionalism and accountability by adhering strictly to project timelines, while calling on Municipal and District Assemblies to intensify supervision to ensure efficiency and timely delivery.

Meanwhile, the Dean of MDCEs in the region, Prosper Addo, alongside other Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, described the initiative as a transformative intervention for local development.

They expressed optimism that the successful execution of the projects would stimulate socio-economic growth and unlock new opportunities for traders, particularly market women, as well as residents across the Oti Region.

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