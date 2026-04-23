National

Refuse rural posting, lose your slot – Health Minister warns doctors

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  23 April 2026 5:12am
Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
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The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has cautioned medical doctors against rejecting postings to underserved districts, warning that those who do so risk forfeiting their placement opportunities as the government moves to correct disparities in healthcare delivery.

He expressed concern over the persistent reluctance of some doctors to accept assignments in deprived areas, noting that the trend continues to widen the gap in access to healthcare across the country.

According to him, the uneven distribution of medical personnel remains a major challenge for the sector.

The Minister revealed that nearly half of the country’s doctors are based in the Greater Accra Region, with the figure rising to about 70 per cent when the Ashanti Region is included, leaving several districts critically short of medical professionals.

He indicated that although only 12 doctors accepted postings to eight underserved regions in 2024, recent efforts have improved the situation, with about 100 doctors now taking up similar assignments.

“Since they have legitimate concerns, they cannot deny people care by refusing to go to the districts,” he said.

Mr Akandoh stressed that government’s priority is to ensure equitable access to healthcare services nationwide and that stricter measures would be implemented to enforce compliance with postings.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 22, he warned: “We are going to state that those who have not accepted the postings will be deprived of that opportunity, and we will open it up. Even if you completed yesterday and you are a fully qualified medical doctor willing to go, we will give you that opportunity.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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