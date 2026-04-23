Refuse rural posting, lose your slot – Health Minister warns doctors

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has cautioned medical doctors against rejecting postings to underserved districts, warning that those who do so risk forfeiting their placement opportunities as the government moves to correct disparities in healthcare delivery.
He expressed concern over the persistent reluctance of some doctors to accept assignments in deprived areas, noting that the trend continues to widen the gap in access to healthcare across the country.
According to him, the uneven distribution of medical personnel remains a major challenge for the sector.
The Minister revealed that nearly half of the country’s doctors are based in the Greater Accra Region, with the figure rising to about 70 per cent when the Ashanti Region is included, leaving several districts critically short of medical professionals.
He indicated that although only 12 doctors accepted postings to eight underserved regions in 2024, recent efforts have improved the situation, with about 100 doctors now taking up similar assignments.
“Since they have legitimate concerns, they cannot deny people care by refusing to go to the districts,” he said.
Mr Akandoh stressed that government’s priority is to ensure equitable access to healthcare services nationwide and that stricter measures would be implemented to enforce compliance with postings.
Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, April 22, he warned: “We are going to state that those who have not accepted the postings will be deprived of that opportunity, and we will open it up. Even if you completed yesterday and you are a fully qualified medical doctor willing to go, we will give you that opportunity.”
Latest Stories
-
Pension funds must be redirected to drive Africa’s growth – Absa CEO
3 minutes
-
Shut colleges if teachers can’t be employed – TTAG issues stark warning to gov’t
6 minutes
-
GIS sweeps Kumasi streets, arrests 606 undocumented migrants in dawn operation
8 minutes
-
Refuse rural posting, lose your slot – Health Minister warns doctors
11 minutes
-
Church of Pentecost invests GH¢26.5m in education to boost human capital
14 minutes
-
Prempeh College chases GH¢1m compensation over Sofoline Interchange land
17 minutes
-
Galamsey is ‘economic sabotage’ threatening Ghana’s survival – Church of Pentecost
20 minutes
-
Galamsey draining tanker workforce – NPA raises concern over driver exodus
22 minutes
-
Cut fuel supply to galamsey operators now – Coalition petitions NPA
36 minutes
-
Shippers to save GH¢800m as container charges are capped, GUTA welcomes move
40 minutes
-
Gov’t directs Newmont, AngloGold, Zijin to shift mining ops to local firms by December – Sources
41 minutes
-
Tensions rise in Mthatha as residents plan anti-foreigner protest; Ghanaians in SA urged to stay indoors
46 minutes
-
Don Jazzy reveals his problem with Ayra Starr, other Gen Z artists
50 minutes
-
Women. Power. Politics.
60 minutes
-
Why I pay my tithe to street, not church – Zubby Michael
1 hour