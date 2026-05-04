Jewish culture lights up Accra as Israel marks 78 years in Ghana

In a vibrant showcase of Jewish dance, violin, and song, the Israeli Embassy in Accra marked Israel’s 78th anniversary with a night of culture and diplomacy that guests called “refreshing and unforgettable".

Moldovan-born Israeli artist Tania Vinokur, a violinist, dancer, and singer based in Israel, headlined the event.

Renowned for fusing world music with theatrical movement, she delivered a thrilling performance that blended tradition and contemporary flair.

The evening also featured an energetic show by Israeli school children, followed by a ceremonial dance.

Ambassador Roey Gilad and his wife, Nita, invited special guests to the dance floor, drawing diplomats, government officials, clergy, and friends of the Embassy into the celebration.

The programme opened with the national anthems of Ghana and Israel.

A toast by Ambassador Gilad was answered by Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister for Works, Housing, and Water Resources, who represented the Government of Ghana.

In his address, Ambassador Gilad hailed the strength of Israel-Ghana ties, pointing to agriculture as a cornerstone.

Through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, Ghanaian farmers have benefited from training in Israel and on-the-spot workshops in Ghana — part of what he called the “Israeli agricultural miracle". He noted Ghana was the first African nation to host an Israeli Embassy, opened in 1956 before independence, making it Israel’s first mission in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said bilateral relations have since diversified into cybersecurity, fintech, defence, and energy.

Israeli private firms, he added, continue to support Ghana’s development in infrastructure, water management, and construction.

Turning to regional security, Ambassador Gilad said Israel faces complex threats from Iran and its network of proxies.

He stated that since 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has committed resources to developing nuclear capability with the aim of destroying Israel.

“The people of Israel seek peace — a peace that will ensure the security of Israel,” he said.

He announced ongoing peace talks with Lebanon, stressing shared interests and the need to disarm the militant group.

Israel also seeks normal relations with its southern neighbours, the Palestinians.

He called peace with the Palestinians “important, essential, and possible" but cited Hamas’ refusal to disarm as an obstacle.

He praised Ghana’s contribution of thousands of troops to the UNIFIL Peacekeeping Force in South Lebanon.

Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei affirmed Ghana’s “long-standing and cordial relations” with Israel, built on mutual respect and practical cooperation.

He cited Israel’s role in capacity building and technical assistance since Ghana’s independence.

He referenced bilateral consultations held in Jerusalem this January that reviewed cooperation and set priorities. The talks reaffirmed commitments to deepen economic, trade, and investment ties aligned with Ghana’s development goals.

Mr Adjei said Ghana’s flagship initiatives — the 24-Hour Economy policy, Big Push Infrastructure Programme, Volta Economic Corridor Project, and One District, One Factory — offer “concrete avenues for enhanced collaboration with Israeli partners".

He noted Israeli expertise and investment could drive productivity, industrial capacity, digital transformation, and job creation.

He stressed expanding cooperation in agriculture, health, education, and innovation, welcoming MASHAV’s continued work in skills development and knowledge transfer, especially in modern farming practices.

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