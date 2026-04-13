No strain in Ghana–Israel ties despite global concerns — Israeli Ambassador

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Joey Gilad, has expressed confidence that ongoing global developments will not strain relations between Ghana and Israel.
He stressed that the long-standing diplomatic friendship between the two countries, which dates back to Ghana’s independence in 1957, remains solid and continues to thrive on mutual cooperation and goodwill.
Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, the Ambassador said both countries continue to enjoy strong diplomatic and people-to-people relations, adding that Israel receives significant support in Ghana, including at its diplomatic mission.
“There is no reason to believe that recent developments will strain relations.
The friendship since 1957 is there to stay. We enjoy a lot of support among Ghanaians," he said.
His comments was in response to question on whether the developments in the Middle East and Israel's refusal to support the declaration of transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime will strain Ghana's relations with Israel.
Ambassador Gilad further noted that Ghana continues to play an important role in international diplomacy and multilateral organisations, where cooperation between the two countries remains visible.
According to him, both nations share a common interest in strengthening collaboration in global fora, particularly on security-related issues.
He also referenced expectations of continued cooperation in discussions involving international nuclear oversight, stressing the importance of ensuring global safety and compliance with international standards.
The Ambassador maintained that both countries remain committed to sustaining their historic relationship and enhancing cooperation in areas of shared interest.
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