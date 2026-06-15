Ato Forson calls for practical solutions to strengthen Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire cocoa partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has urged stakeholders within the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative to focus on practical solutions and concrete actions that will strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing participants at the 7th Ordinary Meeting of the Initiative in Abidjan, the Minister said dialogue and collaboration must produce tangible outcomes that benefit cocoa farmers and support the growth of the sector.
Dr Forson observed that the relevance of the partnership between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire remains unquestionable, particularly at a time when the cocoa industry continues to face evolving global challenges.
He encouraged participants to engage openly and constructively during deliberations, stressing that both countries share a common responsibility to advance the interests of farmers and ensure the continued viability of the cocoa industry.
“Let us focus on identifying practical solutions and concrete actions that will strengthen our partnership and advance the interests of our farmers and our countries,” he said.
The Minister added that the success of the initiative would depend on a shared commitment to collaboration and a determination to achieve lasting improvements within the sector.
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