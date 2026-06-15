GGSA, Bentley Systems sign MoU to advance digital geoscience capacity in Ghana

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bentley Systems International Limited, operating through its geoscience division, Seequent, to strengthen Ghana’s digital geoscience capabilities and modernise geological data management and analysis.

The agreement establishes a one-year collaboration aimed at enhancing GGSA’s expertise in digital geoscience workflows through access to advanced geological modelling software, specialised training, and the exploration of future areas of cooperation.

GGSA Director-General Dr. Prosper Akaba, who signed for the Authority, said the partnership aligns with its mandate to support sustainable economic development through science-driven decision-making.

The West Africa Regional Manager of Seequent, a global leader in subsurface modelling and geoscience software solutions, Mr. Seth Miah, disclosed that Bentley Systems will provide GGSA with a suite of industry-leading digital tools to support geological interpretation, visualisation, and resource evaluation.

Under the agreement, GGSA will receive five annual subscriptions each for Leapfrog Geo and Leapfrog Edge, one annual subscription for Res2D/3D, and Oasis Montaj.

The software will enable GGSA’s technical teams to improve geological modelling, resource estimation, and data integration processes. Access to the software will be governed by both parties against unauthorized intrusion.

A key component of the collaboration is capacity building. The parties have agreed to organize three training sessions focused on Leapfrog software and related digital geoscience workflows.

Details regarding the timing, content, and delivery format of the training programmes will be finalized jointly.

Beyond software deployment and training, the MOU provides a framework for exploring additional collaborative initiatives that support the objectives of the partnership.

Any future activities involving research, development projects, extended software subscriptions, or other commitments not specified by the MoU will be governed by separate agreements.

As part of the collaboration, GGSA has committed to making appropriate personnel available to participate in training sessions, utilise the software products, and assess opportunities to integrate Leapfrog solutions into its geological modelling and resource estimation workflows.

The Authority will also work with Bentley Systems in developing a case study documenting the outcomes of the collaboration and may participate in mutually agreed public awareness and reference activities.

The total value of the software licenses together with the training in the use of the licenses stands at about $300, 000.00

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