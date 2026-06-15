Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire must deepen cooperation to protect cocoa economies – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has called for stronger collaboration between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to safeguard their economies and strengthen the future of the cocoa industry.
Speaking as Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI) at the 7th Ordinary Meeting in Abidjan, Dr Forson stressed the importance of sustained engagement between the world's two largest cocoa-producing countries.
He said deeper cooperation was essential to helping both countries anticipate challenges, mitigate shocks and shape the future of the global cocoa sector rather than merely responding to disruptions as they arise.
“As the world’s two leading cocoa-producing countries, we must engage more consistently and strategically to protect our economies. By doing so, we can better anticipate challenges, mitigate shocks, and shape the future of the industry rather than merely reacting to its disruptions,” Dr Forson stated in excerpts of remarks shared on Facebook on Monday, June 15.
The Finance Minister noted that while the meeting may not resolve every challenge facing the sector, the commitment to improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and securing the long-term sustainability of the industry should remain the guiding objective of both countries.
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