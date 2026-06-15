Thailand eyes investment in Ghana’s palm oil sector

Thailand has expressed interest in investing in Ghana’s palm oil industry following discussions with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture aimed at deepening agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, hosted a high-level Thai delegation led by H.E. Mrs Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a courtesy call in Accra on Monday.

The meeting focused on areas of collaboration including food security, sustainable agriculture, agribusiness development and public-private partnerships.

A major outcome of the discussions was the interest shown by Thai investors in establishing palm plantations and processing facilities in Ghana to support the growing palm oil market.

Mr Dumelo assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for agricultural investment.

He indicated that Ghana possesses vast agricultural potential and identified the Oti, Ashanti and Ahafo regions as suitable locations for palm cultivation. He also pledged the Ministry’s support in facilitating access to land for viable agricultural projects.

The Deputy Minister further encouraged partnerships with local farmers and investments that would promote value addition, increase productivity and create jobs along the palm oil value chain.

He also highlighted available investment incentives, including possible tax concessions on imported agricultural equipment and support from relevant government institutions.

Both Ghana and Thailand expressed optimism about expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture and agreed to continue engagements aimed at promoting trade, investment and agricultural development for the benefit of both countries.

The Thai delegation, which is in Ghana from June 13 to June 19, includes government officials, business representatives, financial institutions and members of the Thai community in Ghana.

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