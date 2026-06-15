Finance Minister opens 7th Steering Committee Meeting of Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Abidjan

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has opened the 7th Steering Committee Meeting of the Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in Abidjan, calling for deeper collaboration between the world’s two largest cocoa-producing countries to transform the sector into one that is more resilient, prosperous, and profitable for farmers.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and representatives from both countries, including the Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey, to discuss strategies aimed at strengthening cooperation, improving farmer incomes, and addressing emerging challenges confronting the cocoa industry.

Chairing the meeting, Dr. Forson underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and stronger cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, noting that the partnership remains critical to safeguarding the future of the cocoa sector.

“While we may not be able to resolve all our challenges here today, our collective determination to make a genuine and lasting positive impact on our farmers, our countries, and future generations should remain the driving force that guides our work,” he stated.

“The relevance and necessity of this collaboration are undeniable, and we must ensure that it succeeds.”

Dr. Forson stressed that as the two leading cocoa-producing nations globally, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have a shared responsibility to shape the future of the industry rather than merely react to global market disruptions.

“As the world’s two leading cocoa-producing countries, we must engage more consistently and strategically to protect our economies. By doing so, we can better anticipate challenges, mitigate shocks, and shape the future of the industry rather than merely reacting to its disruptions,” he said.

The Finance Minister called on participants to focus on practical and actionable solutions that would strengthen the partnership and deliver tangible benefits to cocoa farmers.

“The cocoa sector deserves to be transformed into one that is more resilient, prosperous, and profitable for the benefit of both our countries and our farmers,” he emphasized.

Also addressing the meeting, Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Production, Bruno Nabagné Koné, highlighted the importance of collective action in tackling the challenges facing the cocoa sector.

“We have gathered because we are combining our efforts. I do count on your spirit of responsibility,” he said.

Minister Koné stressed the need to guarantee decent incomes for cocoa farmers through closer coordination and greater harmonisation of cocoa pricing policies between the two countries.

“Ensuring decent income and justice through harmonisation of prices is critical. Cocoa must first of all guarantee a worthy lifestyle for farmers,” he stated.

The Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative was established jointly by the Governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to coordinate cocoa policies, strengthen their position in the global cocoa market and improve the livelihoods of millions of cocoa farmers whose incomes depend on the sector.

The 7th Steering Committee Meeting is expected to produce concrete recommendations aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries and advancing efforts to build a more sustainable, resilient and profitable cocoa industry.

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