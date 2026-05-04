Kobby Kyei heads to Nairobi for Africa Forward Summit 2026

Ghanaian media personality and founder of Kobby Kyei Media, Kobby Kyei, has been invited by the French Embassy in Ghana to attend and cover the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya on 11 and 12 May 2026.

The summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will bring together leaders, policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across Africa and France to explore collaborations aimed at driving sustainable development, technological advancement and economic transformation on the continent.

Kobby Kyei will be on the ground in Nairobi, delivering exclusive coverage, interviews, key takeaways and real-time updates through Kobby Kyei Media’s platforms. His participation highlights the growing role of independent African voices in shaping and amplifying conversations around pan-African progress and international partnerships.

“I am deeply honoured by the invitation from the French Embassy in Ghana,” said Kobby Kyei. “This summit represents a critical moment for Africa to define its future through strategic collaborations. I look forward to capturing the stories, ideas, and partnerships that will emerge from Nairobi and sharing them with audiences across the continent and beyond.”

What to expect at Africa Forward Summit 2026

High-level panel discussions on innovation, trade, technology and sustainable growth

Networking opportunities with government officials, business leaders and development partners

A focus on practical solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges through France-Africa synergies

The summit is organised under the Africa Forward Summit series, with this edition expected to be one of the most impactful gatherings of its kind in East Africa.

Kobby Kyei and the Kobby Kyei Media team will provide comprehensive coverage across all major platforms.

About Kobby Kyei Media

Kobby Kyei Media is a leading African digital media brand committed to telling authentic African stories, amplifying African voices and fostering meaningful dialogue on development, culture and innovation.

For media enquiries or interview requests, contact Kobby Kyei Media via its social platforms:

Instagram: @Kobby.Kyei | YouTube: KobbyKyeiMedia | X: @KobbyKyei_ | TikTok: @KobbyKyei_

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.