Africa | National

Mahama returns from Nairobi after Africa Forward Summit

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  13 May 2026 8:17am
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President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana after participating in the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, where he joined African and global leaders in discussions on the continent’s development priorities.

The summit, co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, focused on issues including energy transition, healthcare reforms and strengthening African financial institutions.

President Mahama took part in high-level discussions on energy and green transition initiatives, joined a strategic working session on African financial institutions, and co-chaired a dialogue on transforming healthcare systems across the continent.

On the sidelines of the summit, he also held bilateral meetings with key international figures, including Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, officials of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and representatives of the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The engagements reinforced Ghana’s commitment to international cooperation, economic transformation and sustainable development.

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