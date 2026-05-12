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Macron yells at audience for silence during Nairobi University presentation

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  12 May 2026 4:31pm
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French President Emmanuel Macron briefly halted proceedings during a presentation at the University of Nairobi on Monday, May 11, after demanding silence from sections of the audience.

A video report by Al Jazeera captured the moment the French President interrupted a speaker midway through the presentation, visibly calling for calm and order in the auditorium before the programme continued.

Mr Macron is currently in Kenya to participate in the “Africa Forward” summit, which has brought together political leaders, academics and development stakeholders to discuss Africa’s economic and governance future.

The event later resumed without further disruption as discussions at the summit continued, Al Jazeera reported.

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