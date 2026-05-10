Ghana’s Chris Koney participates in high-level dialogue at Africa Forward Summit 2026

The French Government and Africa Forward Summit Secretariat has invited Ghana’s Jonathan Christopher Koney, an International Relations and Business Communications Specialist to participate in the “Africa Forward Summit: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth”, jointly organised by Kenya and France in Nairobi – Kenya, from 11th to 12th May 2026.

Chris Koney will be part of high-level dialogue on Youth, Sports, Sustainable Investment and other key events on Africa’s economic transformation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable development.

There will also be events to focus on strengthening Africa’s global partnerships, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and accelerating innovation across key sectors across the continent.

Commenting on his participation in the summit, Mr. Koney expressed his appreciation to the French Government, Africa Forward Summit Secretariat and French Embassy in Ghana for inviting him to be part of the first of its kind Africa Forward Summit to reflect on the robust and balanced Africa - France partnerships built in support of each country’s economic development.

“I am excited to be participating in the Africa Forward Summit, which provides numerous opportunities to amplify the voices of young leaders, create a platform for dialogue and showcasing unique ideas for the future of the African continent and exploring African-led solutions in addressing pressing emerging regional and global challenges”, he added.

The Africa Forward Summit will illustrate the rich and dynamic relations between the African continent and France through the diversity of participants, which include States, business leaders, young people, artists, civil societies and diasporas.

It will be an opportunity to highlight the commitment of France, Kenya and other African countries to stepping up mutual investment and to building and financing tangible solutions to common challenges, including health system strengthening, food sovereignty, digital competitiveness, energy access and connectivity.

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