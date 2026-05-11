Mahama arrives in Kenya for Africa Forward Summit

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a high-level France-Africa partnership meeting focused on sustainable development and economic transformation across the continent.

The summit, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, has brought together African Heads of State, global business leaders, and international partners to discuss strategies for strengthening economic resilience and cooperation.

President Mahama, who also serves as African Union Champion for African Financial Institutions, is expected to take part in a high-level discussion on Green Industrialisation and Energy Transition scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The session will focus on how Africa can accelerate industrial growth while responding to the global climate crisis.

Later in the day, President Mahama will join a working lunch discussion on reforms to the International Financial Architecture.

The engagement will centre on improving African countries’ access to sustainable financing and pushing for a more equitable global financial system that responds better to the continent’s development needs.

In addition, the President, who is leading the Accra Reset Initiative, will co-chair a roundtable discussion on health titled “Rethinking global health and building resilient national health systems.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Mahama is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key global figures, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and IFAD President Alvaro Lario.

These discussions will focus on global cooperation, economic stability, agricultural development, and food security in Ghana and across Africa.

President Mahama is expected to conclude his engagements in Nairobi on Tuesday evening and return to Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.