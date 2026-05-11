Mahama arrives in Kenya for Africa Forward Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a high-level France-Africa partnership meeting focused on sustainable development and economic transformation across the continent.
The summit, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, has brought together African Heads of State, global business leaders, and international partners to discuss strategies for strengthening economic resilience and cooperation.
President Mahama, who also serves as African Union Champion for African Financial Institutions, is expected to take part in a high-level discussion on Green Industrialisation and Energy Transition scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The session will focus on how Africa can accelerate industrial growth while responding to the global climate crisis.
Later in the day, President Mahama will join a working lunch discussion on reforms to the International Financial Architecture.
The engagement will centre on improving African countries’ access to sustainable financing and pushing for a more equitable global financial system that responds better to the continent’s development needs.
In addition, the President, who is leading the Accra Reset Initiative, will co-chair a roundtable discussion on health titled “Rethinking global health and building resilient national health systems.”
On the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Mahama is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with key global figures, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and IFAD President Alvaro Lario.
These discussions will focus on global cooperation, economic stability, agricultural development, and food security in Ghana and across Africa.
President Mahama is expected to conclude his engagements in Nairobi on Tuesday evening and return to Accra.
Latest Stories
-
Ramaphosa condemns xenophobia, reassures African travellers ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba official opening
29 minutes
-
SEC woos diaspora investors as Ghana Stock Exchange records strong performance
39 minutes
-
Dozens of Nigerian fishermen feared dead after Chad air strikes on Boko Haram
40 minutes
-
Sam George commends strong participation in One Million Coders Programme course rollout
47 minutes
-
GMA pushes preventive health with nationwide wellness walk campaign
51 minutes
-
France confirms first hantavirus case
52 minutes
-
Kejetia Roundabout littering: One jailed, five fined in KMA sanitation crackdown
52 minutes
-
South Africa’s Ramaphosa to address nation over scandal threatening his job
53 minutes
-
United Party congratulates Black Princesses on World Cup qualification
53 minutes
-
Mahama arrives in Kenya for Africa Forward Summit
59 minutes
-
PhamaTrust Pharmacy wins Best MCA Internship Facility of the Year at 2026 Valuvite MCA Awards
1 hour
-
US passengers from ship quarantined as officials say public risk ‘very low’
1 hour
-
Afro-Jamaican artiste Barbee unveils African Barbee fashion brand at TGMA 2026
1 hour
-
AWLA urges Parliament to reform Ghana’s spousal property laws after years of legal uncertainty
1 hour
-
SEC, Ghana Embassy in US hold talks to boost capital market investment
1 hour