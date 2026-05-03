It will be a beautiful story if Wendy Shay wins TGMA Artiste of the Year – Reggie Rockstone

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Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has thrown his support behind Wendy Shay for Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), scheduled for 9th May 2026.
Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, he said although all the nominees are deserving, a win for Wendy Shay would be a refreshing and meaningful moment for the industry.
“I would be a beautiful story if Wendy picked it up. I am just saying even from the outlook. Of course I would love for Medikal too because he put in a lot of work. But it will be beautiful [if Wendy wins]. It will make me smile really big,” he said.
Wendy Shay is nominated alongside Medikal, Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie in the Artiste of the Year category.
If she wins, it will be her first time claiming the top award, same as Medikal. Black Sherif and Diana Hamilton each have one Artiste of the Year title to their name, while Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have won it twice apiece.
Last year, King Promise won the award following a competitive run that sparked intense conversations around PR campaigns and media debates among the nominees.
The Artiste of the Year of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, “is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review. The artiste must have released a hit Single/EP/Album, and must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.”
This year’s ceremony will take place on 9th May 2026 at The Palms Convention Centre in Accra.
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