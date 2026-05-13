ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu qualify for 100m final 

The Ghanaian duo of Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu have made the 100m-finals of the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.

The two of them won their respective heats on Wednesday to book a place in the final which is scheduled for later today.

Saminu was first to book a place after finishing top in Heat 2 of the semifinals on the second day at the University of Ghana Stadium.



Ghana’s Rasheed Saminu finishes first in the men’s 100m semi-final to qualify for the final at the African Senior Athletics Championships.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/ySLcbTvI0S — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 13, 2026

Gadayi, who was in the same heat as Saminu missed out on a place in the final after finishing outside the top two.

Joe Paul's contest also saw compete in Heat 3, where he also finished second to advance into the final.



Joseph Paul Amoah finishes first in the men’s 100m semi-final to qualify for the final at the African Senior Athletics Championships.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/WRRYWQAQNO — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 13, 2026

With the two making the finals, Joe Paul and Saminu will be fighting for medals later at 17:15 GMT.

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