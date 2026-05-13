Athletics | National

ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu qualify for 100m final 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo   
  13 May 2026 4:49pm
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The Ghanaian duo of Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu have made the 100m-finals of the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.

The two  of them won their respective heats on Wednesday to book a place in the final which is scheduled for later today. 

Saminu was first to book a place after finishing top in Heat 2 of the semifinals on the second day at the University of Ghana Stadium. 

Gadayi, who was in the same heat as Saminu missed out on a place in the final after finishing outside the top two. 

Joe Paul's contest also saw compete in Heat 3, where he also finished second to advance into the final. 

With the two making the finals, Joe Paul and Saminu will be fighting for medals later at 17:15 GMT.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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