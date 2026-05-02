No road project cancelled under Mahama’s reset agenda — Roads Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has stated that no road project has been cancelled or suspended under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, describing the approach as a deliberate departure from past practices of abandoning ongoing infrastructure.
Speaking during the President’s “Reset Tour” in the Eastern Region, Mr Agbodza said concerns over poor road networks featured prominently during engagements with voters in the lead-up to the elections.
He explained that President Mahama’s commitment to resetting the road sector is already being implemented, beginning with a directive to ensure continuity across all ongoing projects.
“One of the easiest things you see when governments change in our country is the abandonment of projects. But President Mahama directed that no road project should be suspended or cancelled under his regime, and as we speak today, none has been,” he said.
The Minister added that beyond maintaining project continuity, government is addressing longstanding issues of delayed payments to contractors, which have often hindered progress.
He cited the collapse of the Cocoa Roads Programme as an example, attributing it to a 2017 decision by the previous administration to suspend projects pending investigations.
“By the time those processes were completed, most of the projects had deteriorated,” he noted.
According to Mr Agbodza, the current administration has adopted a different approach by prioritising the settlement of inherited debts to contractors.
“As of now, President Mahama has paid over ₵12 billion to contractors for projects he inherited. Not one cedi of that amount is for projects awarded by his government,” he stressed.
He described the move as evidence of a renewed leadership approach focused on continuity, accountability and restoring confidence in the road sector.
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