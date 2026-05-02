We’ll publish the list of areas where ECG transformers will be replaced – John Jinapor

Energy Minister John Jinapor, has announced that the government will this week release a comprehensive list of areas scheduled for transformer replacements as part of ongoing efforts to improve electricity distribution across the country.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 2, the Energy Minister said the move is aimed at enhancing transparency and keeping the public informed about interventions being carried out in the power sector.

“Yes, this week we are going to publish all the areas where we are going to change the transformers—specifically and individually,” he stated.

Also, speaking during the President's resetting tour, he said 140 new transformers have already been installed, with an additional 300 set to be deployed in the coming weeks to improve electricity reliability across the country.

He appealed to the media to support the initiative by helping to disseminate the information widely, so Ghanaians can better appreciate the work being done to stabilise power supply.

“I will plead with you [Media] to help us educate the people of Ghana. Put out the information so that all of us can see for ourselves what we are doing on the ground,” he added.

Mr Jinapor expressed confidence that making the details public will improve accountability and build trust as the government works to address challenges in electricity distribution and reduce outages nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.