Security agencies, assembly lead clean-up exercise in Winneba ahead of Aboakyer Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel from key security agencies joined forces with the Effutu Municipal Assembly and Malta Guinness Ghana on Monday, April 27, 2026, to undertake a major clean-up exercise in Winneba ahead of the annual Aboakyer Festival.
The initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and public health, also sought to strengthen collaboration among state institutions as the community prepares for the festive celebrations.
The exercise brought together personnel from the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service, alongside officials of the Effutu Municipal Assembly.
Participants cleared choked drains, collected refuse, and engaged residents on proper waste disposal practices as part of efforts to improve sanitation across the municipality.
Organisers said the exercise forms part of broader preparations to ensure a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for residents and visitors during the Aboakyer Festival.
They noted that beyond maintaining law and order, the participating security agencies remain committed to community service and public engagement.
The exercise was described as successful, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the initiative would contribute to a more organised and hygienic celebration.
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