Xenophobia: Nigeria should nationalise MTN, other South African companies — Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has defended his call for the nationalisation of MTN and other South African-owned companies operating in Nigeria, saying the country must prioritise the lives of its citizens over foreign investment.

He made the call on Tuesday during an interview on Arise News, where he reacted to renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Recall that Oshiomhole, speaking last week on the floor of the Senate, said Nigeria must respond firmly to protect its citizens, stressing reciprocity in international relations.

His words, “I am aware that MTN is quoted, and therefore Nigerian shareholders can hold on, but we take away the South African rights,” he said.

Oshiomhole further proposed that the FG could nationalise affected companies, including financial institutions, and later re-privatise them under Nigerian control.

“And because of the issue… you nationalise, and then you re-privatise it so that Nigerians can take it over, and the profit they are taking out of Nigeria will be retained here. There will be no South African share in it,” he added.

Oshiomhole also claimed that South African authorities only responded meaningfully after diplomatic pressure from Nigeria, though he did not provide evidence for the assertion.

“Thereafter, President Ramaphosa came out clearly to condemn the attack on Black people. He didn’t do that until I attacked his interests,” he said.

He insisted that human life must take priority over economic considerations, arguing that investment should not come at the cost of Nigerian lives.

“If anything leads to the death of Nigeria, what is the value of wealth to the dead? We don’t want investors who invest at the expense of human blood. Even in my poverty, I value my life,” he said.

“Life is more important; we don’t want investors who invest at the expense of human blood. If you need Nigerian blood to service and you don’t care about Nigerian human blood because you want to attract investors, even in my poverty, I value my life.”

The former governor linked his position to what he described as repeated attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, alleging that justice had not been served in previous incidents.

“When a country, for the first time, killed Nigerians, they got away with it. The second time, they killed Nigerians; they got away with it. Third time, they killed Nigerians; they got away with it,” he said.

He added, “Under Buhari, there was an agreement. They broke it. They are killing Nigerians. Nobody is in prison for murder, or extrajudicial murder.

“You are talking about law. Is there no law protecting the life of foreigners who live in your country? Even if they were there illegally, there are legal ways to repatriate them, to deport them,” he said.

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