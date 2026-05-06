3i Africa Summit: GhIPSS eyes cross-border payment expansion

Ghana is positioning itself as a key hub for Africa’s digital financial integration, with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) outlining plans to deepen cross-border interoperability and accelerate innovation across the continent.

Speaking at the 3i Africa Summit 2026, Chief Executive of GhIPSS, Clara B. Arthur, said the next phase of Africa’s financial evolution will depend on how well countries connect their payment systems beyond national borders.

“The future of digital finance lies in cross-border interoperability,” she stressed, adding that GhIPSS is ready to link Ghana’s instant payment infrastructure with other systems across Africa to unlock trade and economic growth.

Ghana’s Digital Payment Model Gains Attention

Arthur highlighted Ghana’s progress in building a seamless and inclusive payments ecosystem, driven by strong collaboration between regulators and industry players.

She credited the Bank of Ghana for providing the regulatory direction that has enabled GhIPSS to deliver interoperable platforms such as mobile money transfers, instant payments, and domestic card services.

This collaboration, she noted, has made digital transactions faster, cheaper, and more accessible to everyday users.

Using the example of a Makola market trader who simply expects to receive mobile money regardless of the sender’s platform, she said Ghana’s system has moved beyond complexity to convenience.

“That expectation reflects a system built on trust and efficiency,” she said.

Strategic Shift to Global Standards

As part of efforts to strengthen its infrastructure, GhIPSS is migrating to the ISO 20022 global messaging standard—an upgrade expected to enhance transaction data, improve processing speeds, and align Ghana with global financial systems.

Arthur described the move as a “strategic repositioning,” which will make Ghana’s payment ecosystem more competitive and globally connected.

She also revealed plans to collaborate with virtual asset service providers following new legislation, signalling a cautious but forward-looking approach to digital assets within a regulated space.

Call for Stronger Industry Collaboration

The GhIPSS CEO emphasized that infrastructure alone is not enough to drive transformation, calling for deeper partnerships among fintechs, banks, and other financial service providers.

She encouraged institutions yet to connect to the national switch to come onboard, noting that shared infrastructure reduces operational costs and supports scalable growth.

Digital Finance as a Tool for Inclusion

Arthur maintained that the ultimate goal of Ghana’s digital finance agenda is to improve financial inclusion and economic participation.

She said GhIPSS remains committed to providing the backbone infrastructure that enables innovation while ensuring that financial services reach more people.

“Digital finance must move beyond systems to deliver real impact in people’s lives,” she said.

The 3i Africa Summit 2026 continues in Accra, bringing together policymakers, central banks, fintechs, and global partners to chart the future of financial innovation in Africa.

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