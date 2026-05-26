Crime

Court grants bail to burglar captured on CCTV

Source: GNA  
  26 May 2026 11:08pm
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Philip Andrew, an 18-year-old captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) allegedly committing burglary, has been granted GH¢50,000 bail with three sureties by the Amasaman Circuit Court. 

The Court, presided over by Susanna Nyakotey, ordered that one of the sureties be justified. 

She asked Andrew to report to the Police once every week. 

Andrew, the accused person, denied entering the complainant’s house unlawfully, damaging CCTV cameras, and making away with GH¢7,200 in cash. 

The accused will next appear on July 2, 2026. 

Meanwhile, his mother has made a partial payment of GH¢9,000 toward both the stolen money and the damaged items. 

Giving the facts, the police told the Court that Ibrahim Yakubu, the complainant, resided at Oduman near Amasaman. 

On May 4, 2026, he was at work when he received a call that his house had been broken into. 

He then called his wife to ascertain it, and she confirmed that their bedroom had been broken into and ransacked. 

At about 1930 hours, when he returned home, he found the CCTV cameras damaged and the GH¢7,200.00 he had kept in his wardrobe stolen. 

CCTV footage showed Andrew in the act, and the complainant circulated his pictures in the neighbourhood to identify the culprit. 

The Court was told that some community members identified Andrew, an alleged serial burglar, as the culprit. 

This led to his arrest at about 2000 hours the same day, and he was handed over to the Police. 

The next day, Andrew led the police to the crime scene and helped retrieve the CCTV cameras for evidential purposes. 

After investigations, Andrew was arraigned. 

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