SLTF@20: Students invited to create official anniversary anthem in nationwide contest

Audio By Carbonatix
The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has launched a nationwide song competition inviting tertiary students across Ghana to create an official anthem for its 20th anniversary celebrations, as part of efforts to promote student creativity and engagement.
Speaking at a media launch in Accra on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of the SLTF, Dr Saajida Shiraz, encouraged students—including persons with disabilities—to take advantage of the initiative to contribute to the Fund’s legacy.
She explained that the winning entry will be adopted as the official anthem for the SLTF @20 celebrations.
“We are announcing this competition for all students enrolled in tertiary institutions in Ghana, either as an individual or in collaboration, to produce a danceable track of 4 mins that tells the SLTF story and the no-fee stress initiative,” she said. The process, she added, will include public voting, with shortlisted entries proceeding to a final concert.
According to her, three entries will be selected to perform at the grand SLTF @20 concert, with production support from dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.
Dr Shiraz also highlighted recent policy interventions under the government’s “Resetting Ghana” agenda, saying reforms to the student loan scheme are already easing financial pressure on students.
She noted that interest rates on student loans have been reduced from 12 per cent to 6 per cent, while loan amounts have also been increased by 50 per cent.
“This year we have onboarded a full suite of no-fee stress policy… students are enjoying a 50 per cent increment in loan amounts at a very significantly reduced interest rate from 12 per cent compound interest to 6 per cent simple interest rate,” she said.
She further revealed that, for the first time, Ghana School of Law students have been included under the Student Loan Plus initiative, with about 600 law students benefiting from full fee coverage.
The National President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Rashid Ibrahim, welcomed the interventions, describing them as helpful in reducing the financial burden on students despite delays in loan disbursement.
“Regardless of the challenges due to non-disbursement of the loan, the policy has helped relieve the financial burden of students,” he said.
A partner of the initiative, HOTWAV, also announced that winners of the competition will receive mentorship support from Shatta Wale as part of efforts to nurture young musical talent.
The organisers say the competition is designed not only to mark the SLTF’s anniversary but also to provide a creative outlet for students while promoting engagement and stress relief on campuses nationwide.
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