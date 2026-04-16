SLTF starts disbursement for 2025/2026 No Academic Fees programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has commenced the disbursement of funds to eligible students across public tertiary institutions under the Government’s flagship No Academic Fees policy for the 2025/2026 academic year.
According to a press statement issued on Thursday, April 16, the initiative, aimed at easing the financial burden on first-year students, has already begun reaching thousands of beneficiaries, marking a significant step in the Government’s efforts to expand access to higher education in Ghana.
According to the Fund, a total of 184,410 student records were submitted by 163 public tertiary institutions nationwide as part of the admission data for first-year students.
Out of this number, 160,554 students have successfully validated their details and are currently being processed for payment.
"To date, 160,554 students have successfully validated their information and are being processed for payment."
As part of a hybrid implementation strategy adopted for the academic year, the SLTF has introduced a direct-to-institutions disbursement model for specific categories of institutions, including Colleges of Education, Colleges of Agriculture, and Health Training Institutions.
Under this arrangement, academic fees for 41,007 students have already been paid directly to 137 institutions, ensuring a seamless and efficient payment process.
In parallel, the Fund has also implemented a reimbursement model for students in public universities and public technical universities.
Under this model, the first batch of 11,000 first-year students has received reimbursement for their academic fees, reflecting the phased approach to the nationwide rollout.
In total, 52,007 students have so far benefited from the No Academic Fees Initiative for the 2025/2026 academic year.
"Overall, 52,007 students have so far benefited from the No Academic Fees Initiative for the 2025/2026 academic year, with remaining beneficiaries assured of payment in subsequent phases."
The SLTF has assured remaining eligible students that payments will be completed in subsequent phases as processing continues.
The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring equitable access to tertiary education, emphasising that no qualified Ghanaian student should be denied the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints.
It also expressed appreciation to institutions and stakeholders for their cooperation in facilitating the implementation of the policy.
"The SLTF reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no eligible Ghanaian student is denied access to tertiary education due to financial constraints and appreciates the continued cooperation and support of stakeholders in the implementation of this initiative," the statement concluded.
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