Over 101,000 students benefit from No Academic Fees Policy for 2025/2026 – SLTF

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 101,000 first-year students have so far benefited from the government’s No Academic Fees policy for the 2025/2026 academic year across the various accredited tertiary institutions in the country, according to the Students' Loan Trust Fund (SLTF).
In a statement issued on 21st May 2026, the SLTF said the latest disbursement of academic fee support to an additional 29,687 students has pushed the total number of beneficiaries to 101,905 nationwide.
The Fund explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from 170,425 students who successfully validated their data out of 187,733 records received from 163 public tertiary institutions across the country.
The intervention forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s “No Fees Stress” initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on first-year tertiary students.
According to the SLTF, measures have also been introduced to ensure that no eligible student is excluded from the programme.
The Fund said it has modified the No Fees Stress Portal to allow students who were previously unable to validate their records during the 2024/25 application window to complete their applications, provided they did not receive prior support.
The statement announced that the deadline for the validation of student records has been extended to 31 May 2026 to enable more eligible students to access the support scheme.
“The SLTF encourages all eligible first-year students to take advantage of this opportunity and complete their applications promptly,” the statement noted.
The Fund added that it remains committed to completing all academic fee disbursements by the end of June 2026.
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