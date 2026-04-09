Supreme Court to launch month-long 150th anniversary events

Audio By Carbonatix
The Supreme Court will launch its 150th-anniversary celebrations on April 16, 2026, with activities scheduled for July 1 to July 31, 2026.
The month-long programme will feature lectures, symposia, legal outreach programmes and Moot Court competitions, alongside sporting activities, a durbar, dinner and thanksgiving service.
Briefing the media in Accra on Wednesday, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, said the celebration, dubbed “Supreme Court@150,” would be held under the theme: “Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Defining the Future.”
He said the anniversary marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s legal system, tracing its origins to the establishment of the Court under the Supreme Court Ordinance of 1876.
Justice Adjei-Frimpong said the Court had evolved through periods of political instability, military interventions and constitutional disruptions.
He said despite the challenges, the Court had remained committed to defending the Constitution, protecting fundamental human rights and sustaining democratic governance.
Justice Adjei-Frimpong said the Court had delivered landmark rulings, including interpretations of Article 181(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which required parliamentary approval for international business transactions involving the State.
He cited decisions that expanded democratic rights, including allowing prisoners to vote and removing the requirement for police permits for demonstrations.
“The Court has successfully resolved two presidential election disputes, contributing to political stability in the country,” he said.
Justice Adjei-Frimpong said the anniversary would provide an opportunity for reflection, learning and strategic planning to address emerging challenges in the global legal environment.
He called on the public and the media to support and participate in the celebrations, describing the milestone as a national event.
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