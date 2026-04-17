We don’t steal customers’ internet data – MTN Ghana CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has dismissed claims that the company is involved in the theft of customers’ data, amid growing public concern over the rapid depletion and, in some cases, unexplained loss of data bundles.
His response follows increasing complaints from subscribers about the fast consumption of their data.
Addressing the issue on Friday, April 17, Blewett insisted that MTN has no incentive to engage in such practices, stressing that any attempt to manipulate customer data would ultimately drive users away and damage the company’s credibility.
Instead, he attributed the situation to evolving data consumption patterns, noting that modern smartphone usage significantly affects how quickly data is used.
According to him, background activity from mobile applications, automatic updates, and the growing demand for high-quality video streaming are major factors contributing to increased data consumption.
He further urged customers to take a more proactive role in managing their data by monitoring app activity and adjusting settings such as video quality to better control usage.
“There’s zero incentive for MTN to steal data from you. Because it will just chase people away. It’s not something we do; it’s not part of our values. So there’s a lot that we have to do as customers. We have to be very responsible.”
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