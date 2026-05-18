‘No better songwriter in Nigerian music industry than Simi’ – Adekunle Gold

Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold has declared his wife, Simi, as the best songwriter in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Angela Yee, Gold insisted that there is no better songwriter in the Nigerian music industry than Simi.

He explained that he has encountered and collaborated with many great songwriters, but his wife is sui generis.

“Nobody writes songs like Simi. I have never seen somebody write about 10 songs on one beat before. I have seen other artists work, and whatever they drop on a beat at the moment feels like the right one. But writing different songs to the same beat must be sui generis.

“Simi has written too many songs on one beat, and most times it is maybe the fifth one that would be released. She wrote about three different versions of ‘Duduke,’” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.